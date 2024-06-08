Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,950 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 333.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 108,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 83,684 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.00 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

