Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,148 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 544,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 430,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 264,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 254,641 shares during the period.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NAPA opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $865.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Read Our Latest Report on NAPA

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.