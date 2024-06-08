Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Codexis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Codexis by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Codexis Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.