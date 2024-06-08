Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 132,150 Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,150 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.64 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

