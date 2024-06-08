Aristides Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

