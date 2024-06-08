Aristides Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Aristides Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after purchasing an additional 661,496 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TrueBlue from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TrueBlue Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TBI opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

