Aristides Capital LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.7% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

