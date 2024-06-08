Aristides Capital LLC Invests $127,000 in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 227.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 94.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 167,878 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.2 %

VKI stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $8.83.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

