Aristides Capital LLC Invests $165,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 137,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

