Aristides Capital LLC Invests $256,000 in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE FNA opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.57. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

