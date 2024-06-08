Aristides Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 244,693 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS opened at $2.81 on Friday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

About Thoughtworks

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

