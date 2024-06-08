Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $16.70 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

