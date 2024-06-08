Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $624.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

