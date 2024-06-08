Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.08% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 475.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $7.57 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

