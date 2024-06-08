Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.06% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJT. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 19,531.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $3.95 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $183.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

