Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

