Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 24,044.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $19.63 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

