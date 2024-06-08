Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

KOD opened at $2.89 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

