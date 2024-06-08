Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 3,303 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $71,024.09.

Arteris Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Arteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Arteris by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIP

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.