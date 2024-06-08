Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 3,303 Shares

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $71,024.09.

Arteris Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Arteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Arteris by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIP

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.