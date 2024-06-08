Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 125,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3,712.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 185,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 180,209 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

