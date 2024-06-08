AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

