AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.33. 6,159,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,836,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 493.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 123,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,402,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,566 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.