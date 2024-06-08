Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.45 on June 17th

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $9.78 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.