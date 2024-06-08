Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BHLB opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $25.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BHLB
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Berkshire Hills Bancorp
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.