Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

