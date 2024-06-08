BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.69 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

