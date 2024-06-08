Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 914.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 47.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

