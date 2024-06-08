Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Percy H. Carter Sells 4,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.34 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $6,777,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $10,725,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

