BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBTGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

BMTC Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:GBT opened at C$12.99 on Friday. BMTC Group has a 12-month low of C$11.64 and a 12-month high of C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.39.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$134.69 million for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities research analysts expect that BMTC Group will post 1.3025292 earnings per share for the current year.

About BMTC Group



BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

