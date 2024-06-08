Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CEO Adam K. Peterson Acquires 25,300 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Peterson bought 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $363,561.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,718,218 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,792.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOC stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 864.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

