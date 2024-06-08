Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,406.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $788.78 and a one year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

