Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caffyns Stock Down 10.0 %

CFYN stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. Caffyns has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($8.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 491.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 490.23. The firm has a market cap of £12.29 million, a PE ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Caffyns

In other Caffyns news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn acquired 1,211 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £5,364.73 ($6,873.45). 64.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

