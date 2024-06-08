California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,922 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 45,138.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 77,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

BEN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

