Cango (CANG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Cango had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter.

Cango Price Performance

CANG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.78. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

