Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 24th

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

CCBG stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $456.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

