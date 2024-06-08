Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.73% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.