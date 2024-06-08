Capital Research Global Investors Sells 5,744,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

