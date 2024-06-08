Capital Research Global Investors Takes $233,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

