Capital World Investors Acquires New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $378,728,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Biogen by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after purchasing an additional 307,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 2.8 %

BIIB opened at $225.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.36. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

