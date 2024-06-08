Capital World Investors Buys 1,317 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,553 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $187,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448,978 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 92.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,777,000 after buying an additional 308,494 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,500,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $153,593,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.3 %

STM opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

