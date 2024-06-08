Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Carrier Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NYSE:CARR opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

