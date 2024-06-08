Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.09% of Cass Information Systems worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASS shares. Piper Sandler raised Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CASS opened at $41.43 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $565.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

