Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Gary Ingenito Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $830,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.