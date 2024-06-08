CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 20,000 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$72.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$70.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.75.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.