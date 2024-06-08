Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 741,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,289,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.56.

Celestica Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 230,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 21.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,412,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 244,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

