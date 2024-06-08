Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

