Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 29,259 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,259 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

