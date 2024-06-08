CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 227,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 682,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CG Oncology Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $82,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at $66,757,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,347,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

