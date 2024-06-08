Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $74.04. 856,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,463,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

