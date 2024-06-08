Chatham Lodging Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of -400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

