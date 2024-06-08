Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $543.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.59 and its 200 day moving average is $592.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 229.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.